GTown lax 4

Katie Davies and Georgetown lacrosse travel to play Pentucket on Friday.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff photo

Friday, May 5

Baseball

Manchester at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Georgetown at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.

Softball

Newburyport at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Triton at Manchester, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Rockport, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 6

Baseball

Triton at Pentucket, 2 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 3 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Norwell at Newburyport, 3 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Norwell at Newburyport, 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 7

Softball

Pentucket at Triton, 4 p.m.

Monday, May 8

Baseball

Bishop Fenwick at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Triton at Saugus, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Lynn Tech at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Georgetown at Essex Tech, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Triton, 4 p.m.

Softball

Pentucket at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

North Reading at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Newburyport at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.

