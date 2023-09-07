Friday, Sept. 8
Field Hockey
Ipswich at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Essex Agricultural at Pentucket, 4 p.m.
Football
Essex Agricultural at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Georgetown at Triton, 5:15 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 5:15 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Boys Cross Country
North Andover at Newburyport, 9:15 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
Pentucket at Newburyport, 9:15 a.m.
Field Hockey
North Reading at Triton, 10 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 11
Field Hockey
Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Innovation Academy at Georgetown, 5:15 p.m.; Newburyport at Masconomet, 5:15 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 5:30 p.m.
