Kyle Davies Georgetown

Kyle Davies and the Georgetown boys soccer team open their season at Amesbury on Tuesday.

Monday, Sept. 5

Boys Cross Country

Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Golf

Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Amesbury at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Field Hockey

Amesbury at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4 p.m.

Golf

Manchester at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Ipswich at Pentucket, 5:15 p.m.; Georgetown at Newburyport, 5:15 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 5:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you