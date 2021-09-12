Triton field hockey

Sammy Kelly and Triton will be at Lynnfield on Tuesday.

Monday, Sept. 13

Golf

Pentucket at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Rockport at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Newburyport at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Rockport, 6 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 5:30 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Lynnfield, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Boys Cross Country

Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

Triton at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Rockport at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.

Golf

North Reading at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.

