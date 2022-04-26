Wednesday, April 27
Baseball
Georgetown at North Reading, 3:45 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
North Reading at Newburyport, 4:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:45 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Triton at Malden Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Amesbury at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Manchester at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Triton at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Triton at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.