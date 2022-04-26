Wednesday, April 27

Baseball

Georgetown at North Reading, 3:45 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

North Reading at Newburyport, 4:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 6 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:45 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Triton at Malden Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Amesbury at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Manchester at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Triton at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Triton at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

