leftovers 3.jpg

Sean Gasbarro and the defending state champion Newburyport boys soccer team open their season next Tuesday.

 Keith Sullivan Photgraphy

Thursday, Aug. 31

Golf

North Reading at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Golf

Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Essex Agricultural, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Ipswich at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Rockport at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Amesbury at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Rockport, 6 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Newburyport at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 5:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Field Hockey

Manchester at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Golf

Amesbury at Triton, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 5:15 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 5:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you