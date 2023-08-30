Thursday, Aug. 31
Golf
North Reading at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Golf
Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Essex Agricultural, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Ipswich at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Rockport at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Amesbury at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Rockport, 6 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Newburyport at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 5:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Field Hockey
Manchester at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Golf
Amesbury at Triton, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 5:15 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 5:30 p.m.
