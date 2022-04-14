Friday, April 15
Softball
Triton at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Governor's Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Newburyport at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Newburyport at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 16
Baseball
Newburyport at North Reading, 10 a.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 10 a.m.; Amesbury at Georgetown, 10 a.m.
Monday, April 18
Boys Lacrosse
Cape Elizabeth at Newburyport, 12 p.m.; Triton at Lowell, 1 p.m.
Softball
Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 11 a.m.; Rockport at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.
