Thursday, Jan. 5

Girls Basketball

Georgetown at Northeast Metro, 6:30 p.m.; Winthrop at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Salem at Triton, 5 p.m.; Swampscott at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6

Boys Basketball

Amesbury at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Georgetown at Amesbury, 5:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Boys Ice Hockey

Amesbury at Triton, 2 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

Pentucket at Haverhill, 9 a.m.; Triton at Belmont, 9 a.m.

