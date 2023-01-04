Thursday, Jan. 5
Girls Basketball
Georgetown at Northeast Metro, 6:30 p.m.; Winthrop at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Salem at Triton, 5 p.m.; Swampscott at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6
Boys Basketball
Amesbury at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Georgetown at Amesbury, 5:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Boys Ice Hockey
Amesbury at Triton, 2 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 5 p.m.
Wrestling
Pentucket at Haverhill, 9 a.m.; Triton at Belmont, 9 a.m.
