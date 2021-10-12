Triton FH

KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Coach Donna Andersen and the red-hot Triton field hockey team will host Lynnfield on Thursday.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Boys Cross Country

Pentucket at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Pentucket at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

Middlesex School at Governor's Academy, 3 p.m.; Rockport at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.

Golf

Pentucket at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Whittier at Triton, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Field Hockey

Lynnfield at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Rockport, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 4 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Pentucket at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 5:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 5:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you