Wednesday, Oct. 13
Boys Cross Country
Pentucket at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Pentucket at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
Middlesex School at Governor's Academy, 3 p.m.; Rockport at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.
Golf
Pentucket at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Whittier at Triton, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Field Hockey
Lynnfield at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Rockport, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Pentucket at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 5:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 5:30 p.m.
