Wednesday, April 13

Girls Lacrosse

Malden Catholic at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.

Softball

Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Rockport, 4:15 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Newburyport at Rockport, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Amesbury at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Rockport at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.

Thursday, April 14

Baseball

Pentucket at Bishop Fenwick, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Lynnfield at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Triton at Ipswich, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Ipswich at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.

