Monday, April 24
Baseball
Phillips at Governor's Academy, 5 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Triton at Manchester, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
North Reading at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Triton, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Newburyport at Danvers, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Saugus, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25
Baseball
Newburyport at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Ipswich at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Newburyport at Ipswich, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Newburyport at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Ipswich at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.
