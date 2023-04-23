Pent boys lax 2

Henry Hartford and Pentucket boys lacrosse will host Hamilton-Wenham on Monday.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Monday, April 24

Baseball

Phillips at Governor's Academy, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Triton at Manchester, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

North Reading at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Triton, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Newburyport at Danvers, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Saugus, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25

Baseball

Newburyport at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Ipswich at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Newburyport at Ipswich, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Newburyport at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Ipswich at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you