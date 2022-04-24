Pent baseball lead

Ethan Hunt and Pentucket are at Masconomet on Monday.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Monday, April 25

Baseball

Pentucket at Masconomet, 3:45 p.m.; Governor’s Academy at Phillips, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 4:30 p.m.; Triton at Manchester, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Manchester at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Lowell Catholic at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Danvers at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Saugus, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Haverhill at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 26

Baseball

Georgetown at North Reading, 3:45 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Rockport at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Newburyport at Ipswich, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Lawrence at Georgetown, 4 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Pentucket at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Pentucket at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.

