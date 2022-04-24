Monday, April 25
Baseball
Pentucket at Masconomet, 3:45 p.m.; Governor’s Academy at Phillips, 5 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 4:30 p.m.; Triton at Manchester, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Manchester at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Lowell Catholic at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Danvers at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Saugus, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Haverhill at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 26
Baseball
Georgetown at North Reading, 3:45 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Rockport at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Newburyport at Ipswich, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Lawrence at Georgetown, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Pentucket at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Pentucket at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.
