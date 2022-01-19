Basketball secondary 2

Dylan Wilkinson and Triton host Lynnfield Friday night.

Thursday, Jan. 20

Boys Basketball

Greater Lowell at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 8 p.m.; Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 8 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 8 p.m.; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 8 p.m.

Wrestling

Newburyport at Beverly, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21

Boys Basketball

Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Triton at Lynnfield, 5:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 6:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you