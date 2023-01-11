Thursday, Jan. 12
Boys Ice Hockey
Rockport at Amesbury, 7:45 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Newburyport at Haverhill, 3 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13
Boys Basketball
Georgetown at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 6:30 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Phillips at Governor’s Academy, 5:30 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 5:30 p.m.; Manchester at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Boys Ice Hockey
Milton at Newburyport, 2 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Newburyport at Marblehead, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Triton at Wakefield, 9 a.m.; Pentucket at Pelham, 9 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 16
Boys Basketball
Amesbury at Lynnfield, 1 p.m.; Georgetown at Newburyport, 1 p.m.; Manchester at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lynnfield at Amesbury, 11:30 a.m.; Newburyport at Georgetown, 11:30 a.m.; Triton at Manchester, 12:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Amesbury at Methuen, 12 p.m.; Billerica at Triton, 12 p.m.; Canton at Newburyport, 2 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Newburyport at Wayland, 2 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Newburyport at Wayland, 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.