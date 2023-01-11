Triton-Amesbury 7

Kaden Bedard and Amesbury hockey host Rockport on Thursday.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Thursday, Jan. 12

Boys Ice Hockey

Rockport at Amesbury, 7:45 p.m.

Boys Skiing

Newburyport at Haverhill, 3 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13

Boys Basketball

Georgetown at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 6:30 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Phillips at Governor’s Academy, 5:30 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 5:30 p.m.; Manchester at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Boys Ice Hockey

Milton at Newburyport, 2 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Marblehead, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Triton at Wakefield, 9 a.m.; Pentucket at Pelham, 9 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 16

Boys Basketball

Amesbury at Lynnfield, 1 p.m.; Georgetown at Newburyport, 1 p.m.; Manchester at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Lynnfield at Amesbury, 11:30 a.m.; Newburyport at Georgetown, 11:30 a.m.; Triton at Manchester, 12:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Amesbury at Methuen, 12 p.m.; Billerica at Triton, 12 p.m.; Canton at Newburyport, 2 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Newburyport at Wayland, 2 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Newburyport at Wayland, 2 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you