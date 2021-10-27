Thursday, Oct. 28
Field Hockey
Newburyport at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Lowell Catholic at Amesbury, 6 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 5:30 p.m.
Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: October 27, 2021 @ 11:14 pm
