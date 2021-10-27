pent-ames soccer 6

McKenna Hallinan and the Amesbury girls soccer team will host Lowell Catholic on Thursday.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Field Hockey

Newburyport at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Lowell Catholic at Amesbury, 6 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 5:30 p.m.

