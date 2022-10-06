Port Girls Soccer 2

Alexis Greenblott and Newburyport host Bishop Fenwick on Saturday.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff photo

Friday, Oct. 7

Field Hockey

Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Lynnfield at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Rockport, 4 p.m.

Football

Triton at North Reading, 6 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Girls Soccer

Bishop Fenwick at Newburyport, 11 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 10

Field Hockey

Amesbury at Triton

Boys Soccer

Georgetown at North Reading, 10 a.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 10 a.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Rockport at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

North Reading at Georgetown, 10 a.m.; Newburyport at Rockport, 10 a.m.; Triton at Amesbury, 10 a.m.; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.

