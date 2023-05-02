Stick throwing

Connor Stick and Newburyport host Pentucket on Wednesday.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

Wednesday, May 3

Baseball

Whittier at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Phillips at Governor’s Academy, 3 p.m.

Softball

North Reading at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Lynnfield at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Rockport, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Newburyport at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Rockport at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Triton at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Newburyport at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 4

Baseball

Triton at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Manchester, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Pentucket at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 4 p.m.

Softball

North Reading at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Amesbury at North Reading, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

North Reading at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

