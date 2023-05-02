Wednesday, May 3
Baseball
Whittier at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Phillips at Governor’s Academy, 3 p.m.
Softball
North Reading at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Lynnfield at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Rockport, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Newburyport at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Rockport at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Triton at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Newburyport at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 4
Baseball
Triton at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Manchester, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 4 p.m.
Softball
North Reading at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Amesbury at North Reading, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
North Reading at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
