Olivia McDonald and Newburyport have their rematch against Pentucket Thursday night.

 Keith Sullivan Photo

Thursday, Feb. 16

Boys Basketball

Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Rockport at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

North Reading at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

Boys Basketball

Amesbury at Masconomet, 6:30 p.m.; Saugus at Triton, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Boys Ice Hockey

Pentucket at Lynn Classical, 2 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Marblehead at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Boys Basketball

Amesbury at Concord-Carlisle, 1 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Norwell at Triton, 1 p.m.; Amesbury at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 20

Boys Basketball

Triton at Dracut, 2:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Arlington Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Amesbury, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Newburyport, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Cathedral at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

