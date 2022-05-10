Wednesday, May 11
Boys Lacrosse
Governor’s Academy at Brooks, 3 p.m.
Softball
Triton at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.; Lynnfield at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Pentucket at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Triton at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Pentucket at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Pentucket at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
