Ames-George baseball 4

Nate Giguere and Georgetown are at Lynnfield Thursday afternoon.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Thursday, May 12

Baseball

Georgetown at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Ipswich at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Newburyport at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Ipswich at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Newburyport at Haverhill, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Marblehead at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Amesbury at Marblehead, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Georgetown at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Georgetown at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 13

Boys Lacrosse

Bishop Fenwick at Triton, 5 p.m.

Softball

Ipswich at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

North Reading at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Amesbury at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you