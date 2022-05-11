Thursday, May 12
Baseball
Georgetown at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Ipswich at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Newburyport at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Ipswich at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Newburyport at Haverhill, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Marblehead at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Amesbury at Marblehead, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Georgetown at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Georgetown at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Friday, May 13
Boys Lacrosse
Bishop Fenwick at Triton, 5 p.m.
Softball
Ipswich at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
North Reading at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Amesbury at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.