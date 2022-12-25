Tuesday, Dec. 27
Boys Basketball
Beverly at Newburyport, 1:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Lowell Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Triton at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Westford Academy at Pentucket, 4:15 p.m.; Amesbury at Peabody, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Pentucket at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Wrestling
Greater Lawrence at Pentucket
Thursday, Dec. 29
Boys Basketball
Dracut at Triton, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Amesbury at Dedham High, 1 p.m.; Georgetown at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30
Boys Ice Hockey
Newburyport at Bishop Fenwick, 8 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Haverhill at Newburyport, 12 p.m.
Wrestling
Triton at Framingham, 9 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 31
Boys Ice Hockey
Newburyport at Westford Academy, 1:40 p.m.; Beverly at Triton, 2 p.m.
