Makenna j.jpg

Makenna Ward and Newburyport play Triton in the Institution For Savings Holiday Tournament opener on Tuesday.

 Peter McClelland Photo

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Boys Basketball

Beverly at Newburyport, 1:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Lowell Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Triton at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Westford Academy at Pentucket, 4:15 p.m.; Amesbury at Peabody, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Pentucket at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Wrestling

Greater Lawrence at Pentucket

Thursday, Dec. 29

Boys Basketball

Dracut at Triton, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Amesbury at Dedham High, 1 p.m.; Georgetown at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

Boys Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Bishop Fenwick, 8 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Haverhill at Newburyport, 12 p.m.

Wrestling

Triton at Framingham, 9 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31

Boys Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Westford Academy, 1:40 p.m.; Beverly at Triton, 2 p.m.

