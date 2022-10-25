Wednesday, Oct. 26
Field Hockey
Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Newburyport at Georgetown, 5:15 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 5:30 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Field Hockey
Newburyport at Swampscott, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Georgetown, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
North Reading at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Triton at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Essex Tech at Newburyport, 5:15 p.m.; Mystic Valley at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
Field Hockey
Triton at Bishop Fenwick, 4 p.m.
Football
Triton at Lynnfield, 6:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Essex Tech at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
