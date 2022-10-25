FH lead

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Field Hockey

Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Newburyport at Georgetown, 5:15 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 5:30 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Field Hockey

Newburyport at Swampscott, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Georgetown, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

North Reading at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Triton at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Essex Tech at Newburyport, 5:15 p.m.; Mystic Valley at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

Field Hockey

Triton at Bishop Fenwick, 4 p.m.

Football

Triton at Lynnfield, 6:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Essex Tech at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

