220114-nt-msp-basketball-04.jpg

Both Triton’s Molly Kimball and Pentucket's Audrey Conover are still scheduled to be in action with their teams Friday night.

 Michael Springer

Friday, Jan. 28

Boys Basketball

Pentucket at Lynnfield, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Lynnfield at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Lynnfield, 5:50 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29

Boys Ice Hockey

Brooks at Governor’s Academy, 3 p.m.; Pentucket at Rockport, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Gloucester at Newburyport, 12 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Newburyport at Amesbury, 9 a.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Newburyport at Triton, 9 a.m.

Boys Swimming

Newburyport at Pentucket, 12:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Newburyport at Amesbury, 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 30

Boys Basketball

Amesbury at North Reading, 7 p.m. (at TD Garden, Boston)

Girls Basketball

Haverhill at Pentucket, 1:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you