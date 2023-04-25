Wednesday, April 26
Girls Lacrosse
Haverhill at Triton, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Malden Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Georgetown at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Reading at Triton, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Manchester at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Newburyport at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 27
Baseball
Georgetown at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Rockport at Triton, 4 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Lynnfield at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Newburyport at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Pentucket at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Georgetown at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Georgetown at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, April 28
Boys Lacrosse
Triton at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Pentucket at Triton, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Georgetown at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Rockport at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Amesbury at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Ipswich at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 3:30 p.m.
