Friday, Sept. 15
Field Hockey
Central Catholic at Pentucket, 4 p.m.
Football
Ipswich at Triton, 4:15 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 5 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Essex Tech, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Triton at Pentucket, 5:15 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 5:15 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Boys Soccer
Triton at Shawsheen Valley, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Newburyport, 10 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Tewksbury at Triton, 10 a.m.; St. Mary’s at Pentucket, 12:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 18
Field Hockey
Amesbury at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Pentucket at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Bishop Fenwick at Newburyport, 5:15 p.m.
