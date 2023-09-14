Amesbury football action

Justin Dube (2) and the Amesbury football team travel to new CAL member Essex Tech on Friday night.

 Courtesy Photo

Friday, Sept. 15

Field Hockey

Central Catholic at Pentucket, 4 p.m.

Football

Ipswich at Triton, 4:15 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 5 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Essex Tech, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Triton at Pentucket, 5:15 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 5:15 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Boys Soccer

Triton at Shawsheen Valley, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Newburyport, 10 a.m.

Girls Soccer

Tewksbury at Triton, 10 a.m.; St. Mary’s at Pentucket, 12:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 18

Field Hockey

Amesbury at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Pentucket at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Bishop Fenwick at Newburyport, 5:15 p.m.

