Isabella Rosa and Newburyport have a huge non-conference game against Central Catholic on Thursday.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photos

Thursday, April 21

Baseball

Pentucket at North Reading, 10 a.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 10 a.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 10 a.m.; Georgetown at Rockport, 3:45 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Amesbury at Mystic Valley, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Newburyport at Central Catholic, 12 p.m.

Softball

Pentucket at Notre Dame, 11 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Manchester at Newburyport, 11 a.m.

Friday, April 22

Baseball

Mystic Valley at Georgetown, 10 a.m.; Essex Tech at Newburyport, 11 a.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Pentucket at Essex Tech, 10 a.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Georgetown at Triton, 10 a.m.

Softball

Amesbury at Lynnfield, 10 a.m.; Whittier at Newburyport, 11 a.m.; Georgetown at Mystic Valley, 12 p.m.; Cambridge at Triton, 3:45 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Triton at North Andover, 3 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Triton at North Andover, 3 p.m.

