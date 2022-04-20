Thursday, April 21
Baseball
Pentucket at North Reading, 10 a.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 10 a.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 10 a.m.; Georgetown at Rockport, 3:45 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Amesbury at Mystic Valley, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Newburyport at Central Catholic, 12 p.m.
Softball
Pentucket at Notre Dame, 11 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Manchester at Newburyport, 11 a.m.
Friday, April 22
Baseball
Mystic Valley at Georgetown, 10 a.m.; Essex Tech at Newburyport, 11 a.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket at Essex Tech, 10 a.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Georgetown at Triton, 10 a.m.
Softball
Amesbury at Lynnfield, 10 a.m.; Whittier at Newburyport, 11 a.m.; Georgetown at Mystic Valley, 12 p.m.; Cambridge at Triton, 3:45 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Triton at North Andover, 3 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Triton at North Andover, 3 p.m.
