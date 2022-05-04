Thursday, May 5
Baseball
Georgetown at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Rockport at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Softball
Amesbury at Georgetown, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Newburyport at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Amesbury at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Georgetown at Triton, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Georgetown at Triton, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.