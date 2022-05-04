Ames softball 3

Third baseman Alana DeLisle and Amesbury will be at Georgetown on Thursday.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Thursday, May 5

Baseball

Georgetown at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Rockport at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Softball

Amesbury at Georgetown, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Newburyport at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Amesbury at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Georgetown at Triton, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Georgetown at Triton, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 4:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you