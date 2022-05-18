220428-nt-msp-baseball-03.jpg

Trevor Kamuda and Pentucket are at Hamilton-Wenham on Thursday.

 Michael Springer

Thursday, May 19

Baseball

Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:45 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Amesbury at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Newburyport at Masconomet, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, May 20

Baseball

Essex Tech at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Lynnfield at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Pentucket at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.

Softball

Mystic Valley at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Ipswich at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Triton at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Amesbury at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

