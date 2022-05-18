Thursday, May 19
Baseball
Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:45 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Amesbury at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Newburyport at Masconomet, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, May 20
Baseball
Essex Tech at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Lynnfield at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Pentucket at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.
Softball
Mystic Valley at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Ipswich at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Triton at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Amesbury at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.
