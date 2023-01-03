Wednesday, Jan. 4
Boys Ice Hockey
Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 5 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 7 p.m.; Pentucket at Rockport, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Peabody at Newburyport, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Newburyport at North Reading, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Newburyport at North Reading, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Lynnfield at Triton, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Girls Basketball
Georgetown at Northeast Metro, 6:30 p.m.; Winthrop at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Salem at Triton, 5 p.m.; Swampscott at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.