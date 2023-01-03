Newburyport g hockey 3

Teagan Wilson and Newburyport host Peabody Wednesday night.

 Kyle Gaudette/Staff photo

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Boys Ice Hockey

Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 5 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 7 p.m.; Pentucket at Rockport, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Peabody at Newburyport, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Newburyport at North Reading, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Newburyport at North Reading, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Lynnfield at Triton, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Girls Basketball

Georgetown at Northeast Metro, 6:30 p.m.; Winthrop at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Salem at Triton, 5 p.m.; Swampscott at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.

