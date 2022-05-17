Ames softball secondary

Molly LeBel and Pentucket are at North Reading on Wednesday.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Wednesday, May 18

Baseball

Newburyport at Ipswich, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Lynnfield at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Medford at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Triton at Dracut, 5 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

North Reading at Newburyport, 4:15 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 6 p.m.; Georgetown at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Softball

Triton at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Rockport, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Trending Video

Recommended for you