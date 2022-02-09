Thursday, Feb. 10

Boys Basketball

Rockport at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

Boys Basketball

North Reading at Triton, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Triton at North Reading, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Phillips at Governor's Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Boys Ice Hockey

Pentucket at Triton, 2 p.m.; Newburyport at St. John's Prep, 2 p.m.; Amesbury at Haverhill, 6 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Peabody at Newburyport, 12 p.m.

Wrestling

Triton at Newburyport, 9:30 a.m.

