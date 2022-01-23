Ski 2

Pentucket’s Henry Hartford will be back on the slopes on Wednesday.

 TIM JEAN/Staff photo

Monday, Jan. 24

Boys Basketball

Triton at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Rockport, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Ipswich at Triton, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Masconomet, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Boys Basketball

Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Georgetown at Lynnfield, 5:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Boys Basketball

Austin Prep at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Beverly at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Amesbury at Pentucket, 5 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Masconomet, 6 p.m.

Girls Skiing

Newburyport at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Brooks at Governor’s Academy, 3 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.

