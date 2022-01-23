Monday, Jan. 24
Boys Basketball
Triton at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Rockport, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Ipswich at Triton, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Masconomet, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Boys Basketball
Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Georgetown at Lynnfield, 5:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Boys Basketball
Austin Prep at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Beverly at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Amesbury at Pentucket, 5 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Newburyport at Masconomet, 6 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Newburyport at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Brooks at Governor’s Academy, 3 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.