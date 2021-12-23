200111_ND_BLA_tritonporthockey-3.jpg

Goalie Jamie Brooks and Newburyport host North Reading Friday morning.

 Ben Laing

Friday, Dec. 24

Boys Ice Hockey

North Reading at Newburyport, 10 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 27

Boys Basketball

Pentucket at Concord-Carlisle, 5 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Pentucket at Bedford, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Triton at Framingham, 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Boys Basketball

Saugus at Triton, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Triton at Newburyport, 5:45 p.m.; Essex Tech at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Amesbury at Peabody, 5 p.m.; Triton at Lowell Catholic, 5:10 p.m.; Pentucket at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Greater Lawrence at Newburyport, 9 a.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you