Wednesday, Dec. 15

Girls Basketball

Saugus at Triton, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Pentucket at North Reading, 6 p.m.; Amesbury at Lynnfield, 8:15 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Beverly at Newburyport, 7 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Pentucket at North Reading, 5:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 5:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

North Reading at Pentucket, 5:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 5:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Danvers at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Salem at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

