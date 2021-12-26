Monday, Dec. 27
Boys Basketball
Pentucket at Concord-Carlisle, 5 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Pentucket at Bedford, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Boys Basketball
Saugus at Triton, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Triton at Newburyport, 5:45 p.m.; Essex Tech at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Amesbury at Peabody, 5 p.m.; Triton at Lowell Catholic, 5:10 p.m.; Pentucket at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Greater Lawrence at Newburyport, 9 a.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Boys Basketball
Georgetown at Swampscott, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Amesbury at Reading, 12 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Newburyport at Needham, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Shepherd Hill at Triton, 9:30 a.m.
Thursday, Dec. 30
Boys Basketball
KIPP Academy at Amesbury, 6 p.m.; Newburyport at Gloucester, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Triton at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.; Marblehead at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Westford Academy at Newburyport, 2 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Newburyport at Pentucket, 12 p.m.
