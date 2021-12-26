Wilkinson

Dylan Wilkinson and Triton host Triton on Tuesday.

Monday, Dec. 27

Boys Basketball

Pentucket at Concord-Carlisle, 5 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Pentucket at Bedford, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Boys Basketball

Saugus at Triton, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Triton at Newburyport, 5:45 p.m.; Essex Tech at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Amesbury at Peabody, 5 p.m.; Triton at Lowell Catholic, 5:10 p.m.; Pentucket at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Greater Lawrence at Newburyport, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Boys Basketball

Georgetown at Swampscott, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Amesbury at Reading, 12 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Needham, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Shepherd Hill at Triton, 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Boys Basketball

KIPP Academy at Amesbury, 6 p.m.; Newburyport at Gloucester, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Triton at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.; Marblehead at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Westford Academy at Newburyport, 2 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Pentucket, 12 p.m.

