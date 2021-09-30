Friday, Oct. 1
Football
Lynnfield at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 7 p.m.; Lynn Tech at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Newburyport at Masconomet, 5:30 p.m.; North Reading at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Boys Cross Country
Governor's Academy at Milton Academy, 5 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Governor's Academy at Milton Academy, 5 p.m.
Field Hockey
Governor's Academy at Rivers, 3 p.m.
Football
Governor's Academy at BB&N, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Pentucket at Methuen, 10 a.m.
