210924-nt-msp-football-01.jpg

MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo

Triton and quarterback Max Ciaramitaro host Amesbury in a huge CAL contest Friday at 7 p.m.

 Michael Springer

Friday, Oct. 1

Football

Lynnfield at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 7 p.m.; Lynn Tech at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Newburyport at Masconomet, 5:30 p.m.; North Reading at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Boys Cross Country

Governor's Academy at Milton Academy, 5 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Governor's Academy at Milton Academy, 5 p.m.

Field Hockey

Governor's Academy at Rivers, 3 p.m.

Football

Governor's Academy at BB&N, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Pentucket at Methuen, 10 a.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you