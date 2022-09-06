Wednesday, Sept. 7
Field Hockey
Amesbury at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4 p.m.
Golf
Manchester at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Ipswich at Pentucket, 5:15 p.m.; Georgetown at Newburyport, 5:15 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Football
Georgetown at Boston Latin, 6 p.m.
Golf
Manchester at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Ipswich at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 4 p.m.; Rockport at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9
Field Hockey
Rockport at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Ipswich at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 4 p.m.
Football
Triton at Randolph, 6 p.m.; Newburyport at Masconomet, 6 p.m.
Golf
Newburyport at Triton, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Newburyport at Masconomet, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Boys Soccer
North Reading at Pentucket, 10 a.m.; Excel Academy at Newburyport, 10 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Salem at Triton, 10 a.m.; Newburyport at Central Catholic, 1 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 6 highlights
Boys Soccer
Newburyport 5, Triton 0
Goals: Jamie Brooks 2, Caelan Twitchel 2, Henry Acton
Assists: Spencer Colwell, Nolan Smith, Will Acquaviva, Acton, James Forrest-Hay
Saves: N Owen Tahnk, Jack McCarthy
Records: Newburyport 1-0, Triton 0-1
Girls Soccer
Newburyport 5, Triton 0
Goals: Alexis Greenblott 2, Maeve Sullivan, Deirdre McElhinney, Aoife Tykulsky
Assists: Anna Affolter 2, Greenblott, McElhinney, Tykulsky
Saves: Gabby Loughran 1, Alex Sullivan 1
Triton (0-1): 00 0
Newburyport (1-0): 41 5
