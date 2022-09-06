Triton FH 3

Natalie Indingaro and Triton host rival Newburyport on Wednesday.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Field Hockey

Amesbury at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4 p.m.

Golf

Manchester at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Ipswich at Pentucket, 5:15 p.m.; Georgetown at Newburyport, 5:15 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 8

Football

Georgetown at Boston Latin, 6 p.m.

Golf

Manchester at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Ipswich at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 4 p.m.; Rockport at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Field Hockey

Rockport at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Ipswich at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 4 p.m.

Football

Triton at Randolph, 6 p.m.; Newburyport at Masconomet, 6 p.m.

Golf

Newburyport at Triton, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Newburyport at Masconomet, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Boys Soccer

North Reading at Pentucket, 10 a.m.; Excel Academy at Newburyport, 10 a.m.

Girls Soccer

Salem at Triton, 10 a.m.; Newburyport at Central Catholic, 1 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 6 highlights

Boys Soccer

Newburyport 5, Triton 0

Goals: Jamie Brooks 2, Caelan Twitchel 2, Henry Acton

Assists: Spencer Colwell, Nolan Smith, Will Acquaviva, Acton, James Forrest-Hay

Saves: N Owen Tahnk, Jack McCarthy

Records: Newburyport 1-0, Triton 0-1

Girls Soccer

Newburyport 5, Triton 0

Goals: Alexis Greenblott 2, Maeve Sullivan, Deirdre McElhinney, Aoife Tykulsky

Assists: Anna Affolter 2, Greenblott, McElhinney, Tykulsky

Saves: Gabby Loughran 1, Alex Sullivan 1

Triton (0-1): 00 0

Newburyport (1-0): 41 5

