The latest MIAA statewide pairings were released early Tuesday morning, as the final days of the winter regular season are ticking away.
The cutoff for final games to be played is Thursday, so the official playoff pairings should be released sometime this weekend. As a reminder, a team needs to either be ranked inside of the top-32 at the release of the final pairings, or have a record of .500 or better if they find themselves outside that mark to qualify for the playoffs.
Here is where each local team currently stands, with records current as of Tuesday.
Boys Basketball
Division 2
No. 36: Newburyport (12-7)
Division 3
No. 52: Pentucket (7-12)
No. 58: Triton (7-13)
Division 4
No. 13: Georgetown (15-4)
No. 47: Amesbury (1-19)
Girls Basketball
Division 2
No. 7: Newburyport (16-3)
No. 9: Pentucket (16-4)
Division 3
No. 36: Triton (3-16)
Division 4
No. 39: Amesbury (1-18)
Division 5
No. 4: Georgetown (12-7)
Boys Hockey
Division 2
No. 6: Newburyport (9-8-3)
Division 3
No. 11: Triton (10-7-2)
No. 30: Pentucket (9-9-0)
Division 4
No. 19: Amesbury (8-9-0)
Girls Hockey
Division 1
No. 6: HPNA (11-6-2)
No. 20: Newburyport (8-9-1)
