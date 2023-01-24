Crazy as it may seem, we’re just under a month away from the start of state tournaments kicking off.
On Tuesday, the MIAA released the latest version of its statewide power rankings for each division in each sport. As a housekeeping reminder, the top-32 teams in each division qualify for the tournament, with the top-16 hosting first-round playoff games. Teams can also qualify without finishing inside the top-32 if they have a .500 record or better.
Sports to certainly keep an eye on the rest of the way are girls basketball and boys hockey. Both Newburyport (No. 5) and Pentucket (No. 10) girls basketball are inside the top-10 in Division 2, and in Division 5 Georgetown came in at No. 4. With boys hockey, Newburyport (No. 8) is in line to host a home game in Division 2, as are both Triton (No. 12) in Division 3 and Amesbury (No. 14) in Division 4.
Here is where each local team currently stands.
Boys Basketball
Division 2
No. 31: Newburyport (6-5).
Division 3
No. 49: Triton (5-5).
No. 53: Pentucket (2-8).
Division 4
No. 14: Georgetown (8-2).
No. 44: Amesbury (1-10).
Girls Basketball
Division 2
No. 5: Newburyport (11-1).
No. 10: Pentucket (9-2).
Division 3
No. 34: Triton (2-9).
Division 4
No. 40: Amesbury (0-12).
Division 5
No. 4: Georgetown (6-4).
Boys Hockey
Division 2
No. 8: Newburyport (6-5-2).
Division 3
No. 12: Triton (6-3-2).
No. 33: Pentucket (3-7-0).
Division 4
No. 14: Amesbury (6-2-0).
Girls Hockey
Division 1
No. 7: HPNA (8-3-1).
No. 22: Newburyport (3-6-0).
