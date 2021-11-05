The Newburyport football team may be the underdog on paper Friday night when they travel down I-95 to take on No. 3 Foxborough in the first round of the Division 4 state tournament, but that’s not something that concerns them.
In fact, they don’t have time for that kind of talk. They have a game to play.
“They’re a good program. They have a lot of history and they’re well-coached,” said captain and quarterback Finn Sullivan. “Based on the numbers, yeah, we’re the underdogs. But we all know that we have a great chance. If we play together, do our jobs and not shoot ourselves in the foot, we’ll hopefully get it done.
“We’re looking forward to playing them.”
The Clippers (4-4), who come in as the No. 14 seed, have battled through plenty of adversity this fall, and that won’t change come kickoff at 7 p.m. It’s no secret that the program has been hit with the injury bug this fall, and it took a final-week win over Ipswich to qualify for the postseason.
But fortunes may be turning at the right time.
Linebacker/running back Jack Hadden returned from a shoulder injury last week to help fortify the defense and give Sullivan another weapon to use. and with the absence of a handful of prominent players, guys like sophomores Jack Sullivan and Peter Osazuwa have stepped up defensively while sophomore Kane Brennan has slotted in at running back and scored in each of the past two weeks.
“I was out a couple of weeks but now I’m feeling fine,” said Hadden, who caught a 66-yard touchdown pass in the win over Ipswich last Friday. “I’m ready to go.
“I feel like the season has gone pretty good. All of the guys have held their heads high and played hard even with all of the injuries, and that’s all you can really do.”
As one would expect, Foxborough (7-1) is going to present a ton of challenges for the Clippers.
After opening the season with a loss against a good Milford team, the Warriors have since reeled off seven straight wins to claim the perennially-tough Hockomock Davenport league title outright. And, much like Sullivan and the Clippers, the Warriors can beat you through the air and on the ground.
Senior running back Dylan Gordon had 1,200 yards and 19 touchdowns through Foxborough’s first five games this fall, and in last week’s 42-13 win over Oliver Ames he had five TDs. Senior quarterback Tom Marcucella has thrown for 21 touchdowns, and his favorite target is speedy wideout Rashaad Way.
“We’ve studied their defense and watched a lot of film, so I feel like were ready in that aspect,” said captain and lineman Eamonn Sullivan. “It’s going to be a good game.”
As he has all season, the dual-threat Sullivan will lead the Newburyport offense. The senior — and now the program’s all-time leading rusher for a QB — has 540 yards on the ground and has completed 87 of 134 passes for 1,214 yards and 14 TDs.
Along with Hadden, Iyobosa Osazuwa, Jeff Thurston, Grant Mosesian and the recently-emerging Will Walsh will be the guys Sullivan and the Clippers turn to the most for offense.
It’s not going to be easy, and, to be fair, nothing has been for Newburyport this fall.
But Friday night will be a challenge the Clippers aren’t going to back down from.
“I just think we have to trust each other and we’ll be okay,” said Robbie Merenda. “It’s going to be a grind, but we just have to trust that all of our teammates have each other’s back.
“We just have to go out there and do what we do best.”
Football Picks
Friday’s Games
Governor’s Academy (3-3) at Noble & Greenough (3-3): Both teams are desperate for a win after tough losses last week. I think Governor’s gets it done on the road in a rare Friday ISL game.
Prediction: Governor’s 28, Noble & Greenough 21
No. 14 Newburyport (4-4) at No. 3 Foxborough (7-1): After losing its season-opener against Milford, Foxborough heads into Friday night having reeled off seven wins in a row to claim the Hockomock Davenport title. The Clippers will be underdogs, but they’re getting healthy at the right time and it’s a group that doesn’t quit. I feel like this one is going to be close.
Prediction: Foxborough 30, Newburyport 21
No. 15 East Boston (6-1) at No. 2 Amesbury (6-1): This is no cakewalk for Amesbury in the first round. East Boston has had a great year in the Boston City League, but will it be ready for the Indians’ unrelenting running assault? Home field will play a factor in this one, too.
Prediction: Amesbury 32, East Boston 14
Saturday’s Games
No. 13 Triton (3-4) at No. 4 Pentucket (6-2): If I know anything, it’s that Pentucket is a prideful bunch. I would assume the Green and White are chomping at the bit to get back out there after last week’s drubbing in Amesbury, and throw in the motivation of a playoff game on top of that. It’s been a solid turnaround season for Triton, and the Vikings will fight hard. But ...
Prediction: Pentucket 28, Triton 10
Note: Georgetown played a non-playoff game against Whittier Thursday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.