LOWELL — If Sunday’s Division 3 semifinal hockey game could be compared to a road race, then unfortunately for Triton, it stumbled out of the gate.
And the Wolves came out hunting.
The Vikings were playing catch-up the entire afternoon, as No. 11 Nashoba Regional scored while fans were still filing into their seats at the Tsongas Center, then added another to go up 2-0 within five minutes of the opening puck drop. Eventually, the No. 10-seeded Vikings settled into the moment, but it was too little, too late.
Nashoba skated away with the 4-1 win, and will now play top-seeded Scituate in the Division 3 finals next weekend at the TD Garden. On the other hand, Triton’s epic tournament run — and its season — comes to an end in the semifinals, but it was still a three-week stretch of hockey that won’t be forgotten by anyone in the program anytime soon.
“It’s tough to be in a two-goal deficit that early in the game,” said Triton coach Ryan Sheehan. “I felt we settled down after that and played pretty evenly with them. Their goalie made some great saves, and we couldn’t really riddle him. The third goal was definitely a deflator, our defensemen didn’t think it went in but the ref was pretty decisive on his call. So there’s nothing you can change about that, and then you’re holding the stick a little tighter trying to score goals and you’re getting out of your structure.
“But credit to Nashoba, they played a great game.”
The Wolves (14-5-5) wasted no time getting a lead.
Just 49 seconds in, senior Ryan May was in the right spot for a rebound after the initial shot was saved by Gavin Marengi, and had a clear net to poke it home and make it 1-0. Minutes later, Dillan Lowe skated into the offensive zone and fired a rocket that was again saved, but deflected straight up into the air. In an effort to clear the puck behind his cage, Marengi tried to swat it out of midair, but didn’t get enough on the swing and the puck went right over his shoulder and into the back of the net.
It certainly wasn’t the start Triton (14-8-2) wanted, but the team — and Marengi in particular — settled down quickly.
The sophomore goalie had an excellent game with 30 saves, and kept the Vikings in it until the very end with some highlight-reel stops. During this playoff run alone, Marengi came in during the third period against Danvers and shut the door, then shut out defending state champion Hanover, then beat CAL rival Lynnfield in the quarterfinals.
“Gavin is a really polished goalie,” said Sheehan. “He’s been great for us all year, and he’s a big reason why we’ve made it this far. He sees the puck well. It’s just the goaltending position, you can let up a softie and you can make some big ones.”
Lucas Sullivan nearly cut the lead in half midway through the period with a nice run down the left side, but his backhander was turned away to keep Nashoba up 2-0 after the first. The Vikings then started the second by killing off two early penalties, but soon after the second one was up, the Wolves took a 3-0 lead. Joe Quinn took a shot from the left faceoff circle that Marengi thought he trapped 5-hole, but it just barely snuck through his legs and over the line before defenseman Braeden McDonald could clear it.
That proved to be a back-breaker, but Triton didn’t quit.
Early in the third period, the Vikings finally got some puck luck. With Nashoba trying to break out of its zone, the puck took a deflection off a skate and went right to Mason Colby. The sophomore stayed composed in a one-on-one scenario in front of the net, and calmly flipped in a backhand to cut the deficit to just 3-1.
Finally with a little bit of life, the Vikings started to create more chances.
The all-senior line of Cal Wardwell, Andrew Johnson and Tyler Egan — who have been credited by Sheehan as being excellent all playoff run — nearly found one, but the Vikings hurt themselves with a penalty soon after finding the back of the net.
This is where Marengi shined the most, making a save on a clean breakaway along with a handful of other jaw-dropping stops to keep his team in it. As you would expect with the Vikings pressing while trying to find two goals, it resulted in more clean breaks going the other way for the Wolves.
But each time, Marengi stood tall to give Triton a chance.
The Connor Rumph, Sullivan and Josh Hersey line put in a good forecheck that resulted in a Nashoba penalty with four minutes left, but the Vikings couldn’t cut it to a one-goal game while on the man advantage. Then with 40 seconds left, Lowe sent in the dagger empty-netter from center ice to clinch his team’s spot in the Division 3 finals.
“I’m proud of these boys,” said Sheehan. “We didn’t have a fantastic season, we had a decent season. But, the run we went on playing our best hockey at the end of the year, I couldn’t be prouder as a coach.”
Nashoba Regional 4, Triton 1
Nashoba Regional (14-5-5): 2 1 1 — 4
Triton (14-8-2): 0 0 1 — 1
Division 3 Semifinals
Goals: N — Dillan Lowe 2, Ryan May, Joe Quinn; T — Mason Colby
Assists: T — Josh Hersey
Saves: T — Gavin Marengi 30
