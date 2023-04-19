NEWBURYPORT — Besides the high-quality softball being displayed on the diamond, an underlying story to this spring season for Triton is that it’s playing for something bigger. Before the year kicked off, the program dedicated the season to the life of classmate Hailey Stone, who tragically lost her battle with leukemia in December, and will be honoring her memory every chance it gets.
On Wednesday, the team tried to channel her courageous fight.
After a messy first two innings, the Vikings trailed rival Newburyport 6-1 and were in desperate need of a spark. Apparently, according to coach Alan Noyes, that’s when a member of the team offered up some inspiration.
“One of the girls said, ‘Hailey didn’t quit, so we’re not quiting,’” said Noyes. “And they battled down after that, so it was pretty cool to see.”
Thanks to a pair of home runs from Emma Penniman and Izzy Oldoni, and some solid pitching from Penniman in the circle, Triton was able to remain undefeated on the season. The Vikings took a lead in the top of the fourth inning, and didn’t let it go the rest of the way to earn an 11-7 victory over their rival Clippers.
Oldoni started the fourth off with a two-run blast to center that also scored Ava Johnson, and three batters later it was Penniman crushing one to almost the exact same spot for a three-run homer. and in the circle, Penniman came in during the second inning and was basically lights out the remainder of the game, tossing six innings with no earned runs and eight strikeouts.
“I was really nervous because (Newburyport) is all power hitters,” said Penniman, who earned her record third Viking “Hard Hat” of the young season. “But my goal was to just to hit my spots, and I know that I have a good defense behind me.”
At first, though, Wednesday’s game was all Newburyport (2-3).
After a 1-2-3 top of the first inning, the Clippers came out in the bottom half and took a 3-0 lead on RBI-singles from Emily Meleedy, Grace Habib and Sophie Lavallee. The Vikings (5-0) got one back in the top of the second, but yet again in the bottom half it was Meleedy ripping a two-run triple to right field followed by an Emma Keefe groundout to score Meleedy and make it 6-1 Clippers.
But Triton refused to quit — and got some good fortune.
Newburyport faced a second-and-thid, one-out jam in the third, but looked to have worked out of it on a routine grounder. However an error allowed two runs to score and make it 6-3, and the Vikings nearly scored again if not for a relay from center fielder Nieve Morrissey to Habib to throw out a runner at the plate.
Still, that slight break would be all the Vikings would need.
“We’re just making a couple of mistakes in the field every game that are hurting us,” said Newburyport coach Bob Gillespie. “We’ve been hitting the ball pretty well, so that’s been a big positive, and we’ll keep working on cleaning up those errors. I know we can be a very good team.”
Triton used those two home runs to take a lead in the fourth, then plated three more in the sixth to go up 11-7. Mallory Johnson skied a sacrafice fly with the bases loaded, and Reghan Haley blooped a seeing-eye single to right to score a pair of runs.
Which was plenty of support for Penniman, who retired the final nine Clippers of the game to get the victory.
“We’ve got six kids, seven kids, who can put the ball out of the park,” said Noyes. “I don’t think there’s another team out here that can say that. But Emma bailed us out, what can I say. She put the team on her back and carried us. We were down what, 6-1, 6-2, when we brought her in? I called a bad pitch and that girl (Grace) Habib turned on that changeup to give them that one more run. But other than that she was lights out.”
Triton 11, Newburyport 7
Triton (11): Andrea Boyle ss/lf 5-0-1, Izzy Oldoni cf 4-2-2, Kyla Story ss 4-2-1, Skylar Colburn c 5-0-1, Haleigh Harris 1b 2-2-0, Emma Penniman rf/p 3-3-2, Mallory Johnson p/rf 4-0-2, Reghan Haley 3b 4-0-2, Ava Johnson 2b 3-1-1, Grace Romine cr 0-1-0, Autumn Whitney cr 0-1-0, Maddie January cr 0-0-0. Totals 34-11-12
Newburyport (7): Nieve Morrissey cf 4-1-0, Cassidy Bolcome rf 2-3-1, Emily Meleedy p 4-2-2, Emma Keefe ss 4-1-2, Grace Habib c 4-0-2, Keira Dowell lf 3-0-1, Sophie Lavallee 2b 4-0-1, Ella Puleo 3b 3-0-0, Matigan Richmond 1b 3-0-0, Ella Rogers cr 0-0-0. Totals 31-7-9
RBI: T — Penniman 3, Oldoni 2, Haley 2, Boyle, M. Johnson, A. Johnson; N — Meleedy 3, Keefe 2, Habib, Lavallee
HR: T — E. Penniman, Oldoni
WP: Penniman; LP: Meleedy
Triton (5-0): 0 2 2 4 0 3 0 — 11
Newburyport (2-3): 3 3 0 1 0 0 0 — 7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.