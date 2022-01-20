BYFIELD — There was a lot of senior leadership and, perhaps more importantly, a lot of wins that had to step away from the Triton wrestling program after last year’s memorable run to the Division 3 state championship.
Names like Daily News MVP Hunter Parrott, and fellow All-Stars Chris Montes and Dylan Karpenko, all graduated out, leaving massive holes the Vikings would need to find a way to fill.
But those who stepped back on to the mat this winter didn’t lose any confidence.
And the Vikings certainly haven’t skipped a beat.
Thursday evening, as the program was celebrating its current senior class on Senior Night, Triton stayed unbeaten on the year with a 44-27 win over Saugus/Peabody. Some meets have of course been closer than others, but so far, the Vikings (9-0) have displayed the same level of excellence on the mat that the program has become accustomed to over the past two decades.
“We just try to tell the kids in the mat room to work harder and stay off their backs,” said Alexis Montes, one of the seniors being honored last night. “We motivate them to get better. We did have a lot of good talent last year, but everyone can get better over time. and that’s what has happened.”
And it’s not like the cupboards were dry heading into the year.
Montes and sophomore Doug Aylward were returning Daily News All-Star as well, junior Ashton Wonson was projected to have a big season at 220 — and he is currently undefeated — and senior Tori Orender is committed to wrestle at Western New England College next year.
“I thought we’d be doing okay,” said Triton coach Shawn McElligott. “We’ve got some good senior and junior leadership. I’ve always tried to rotate people throughout the years so we get different people with varsity experience. So, to be where we are, I’m very happy. We lost a lot of good senior leadership from last year, so I’m very happy with the leadership that’s stepped up this year.”
In what ended up being a close match Thursday night, Montes was one of the handful of Vikings who stepped up.
Usually a 145-pounder, he bumped up to 152 and ended up earning a hard-fought 10-6 decision. He wrestled at 152 a couple of times last year, and “gets moved around a lot,” between classes.
After Montes’ win, however, Triton didn’t see another winner until heavyweight Dylan Merrill pinned his opponent in 1:52 in the final varsity match of the night. Luckily, the Vikings had done a good job cleaning up in the lower weights to build a decent match lead.
“I knew it was going to be close,” said McElligott. “Alexis, he bumped up to wrestle and that was a tight win that came down to the last second. I’m happy that at 120 we had our freshman Boston (Record) go in to overtime, which saved us three team points.
“So, I was happy with the effort tonight.”
Lucas Bistany earned a technical fall (19-4) at 126, and the Vikings got some nice highlights with pins from Jonah Tillman at 132 in 73 seconds, and Hayden Salmonson at 138 in a whopping 7 seconds.
Finnley Packer (106), Orender (113) and Wonson (220) all also won by forfeit.
“I mean the seniors, both girls and guys, Tori is a big part of it,” said McElligott. “She demands respect, and (Saugus) bumped a kid away from her tonight. They’ve all been doing a great job leading the team.”
The Vikings are at Reading Friday night before a big week next week when they take on Pentucket on Wednesday and both Gloucester and Marblehead in a tri-meet on Thursday.
Triton 44, Saugus 27
Triton winners:
106: Finnley Packer, forfeit; 113: Tori Orender, forfeit; 126: Lucas Bistany, tech. 19-4; 132: Jonah Tillman, pin, 1:13; 138: Hayden Salmonson, pin, :07; 152: Alexis Montes, dec. 10-6; 220: Ashton Wonson, forfeit; HVY: Dylan Merrill, pin, 1:52
Records: Triton 9-0
