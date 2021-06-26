AMESBURY — Lily Newhall had been dealing all game long, and Olivia DeLong hadn't quite figured her out. The Amesbury slugger was 0 for 3 against the St. Mary's ace heading into extra innings, but when DeLong stepped to the plate with the winning run at second in the bottom of the eighth, there wasn't any doubt in anyone's mind what was going to happen next.
"I was up there to hit, I was ready," DeLong said. "Anything I saw I was going for."
As she has done so often this year, DeLong delivered by ripping a line drive to left field to score Ella Bezanson for the walk-off winner. From there the celebration was on as Amesbury clinched the hard-fought, 3-2 victory over St. Mary's and earned a trip to the Division 3 state semifinals.
"It's probably one of the greatest feelings in the sport," DeLong said. "To hit something like that and you know the girl on second is going to score."
DeLong's heroics capped off by far the most exciting game Amesbury softball has played this spring, as the unbeaten Indians, who have mercy-ruled almost everyone they have played, finally met an opponent capable of pushing them to their limit.
Amesbury junior Alana DeLisle got the ball and battled Newhall every step of the way. The game remained scoreless through the fourth, with Newhall holding the Indians without a hit, until the Indians finally got going in the bottom of the fifth. Amesbury loaded the bases on an error, a single and a walk and took the lead when No. 9 hitter Lauren Celia came through with a two-run single to make it 2-0.
"Unbelievable," said Amesbury coach Jacquie Waters of Celia's big hit. "She's that kid, she's almost like the 10th player award, and lately she's come in with some unbelievable hits and played really well."
But as suddenly as Amesbury took the lead, the Indians gave it away. Playing uncharacteristically sloppy and careless defense, the Indians allowed St. Mary's to tie the game at 2-2 on a pair of errors in the top of the sixth, which could have potentially been a devastating blow.
Yet rather than let things snowball, Amesbury effectively just shrugged.
"We're going into the bottom of the seventh and they're like 'oh we're all set, we're going to win now,'" Waters said. "They're so relaxed about it and ready to do it, it was really cool."
DeLisle kept the drama at a minimum from that point on, throwing a scoreless seventh to help force extra innings before stranding a runner at second in the top of the eighth.
Then, when Bezanson (2 for 4) ripped a double to the right field gap to bring up DeLong in the bottom of the eighth, it was all but over.
"It was like 'they got this, they had it in the bag,'" said DeLisle, who went the full eight innings with four hits, no walks and nine strikeouts. "I could tell how Liv got up she did her little relaxing thing, and then, boom, it's gone."
Amesbury (15-0) has now won the Division 3 North championship for the first time since 2015, and the Indians will host South sectional champion Case in the state semifinals on Monday at 5 p.m. at Amesbury Middle School.
St. Mary's wraps up its season at 20-3.
***
Amesbury 3, St. Mary's 2
Division 3 North Finals
St. Mary's (2): Moloney 1b 3-1-1, Kirby lf 4-0-0, Grossi 2b 3-1-1, Newhall p 4-0-0, DiBiasio cf 2-0-0, Porazinski ss 3-0-1, Rodriguez 3b 1-0-0, Nickolau ph 2-0-0, D'Alessandro c 3-0-1, Fringuelli dp 3-0-0. Totals: 28-2-4
Amesbury (3): E. DeLisle c 4-0-0, Bezanson cf 4-1-2, DeLong 1b 4-0-1, I. Levasseur 3b 1-1-0, O. Levasseur ss 3-1-1, A. DeLisle p 3-0-0, Arsenault dp 2-0-0, Catarius 2b 3-0-0, Celia rf 2-0-1. Totals: 26-3-5
RBI: SM — None; A — Celia 2, DeLong
WP: A. DeLisle; LP: Newhall
St. Mary's (20-3): 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 2
Amesbury (15-0): 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 — 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.