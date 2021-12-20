WEST NEWBURY -- Even though Newburyport won one of their two meetings against Pentucket last year, there's still a certain mystique around playing the Green and White in their own gym.
"They've been the powerhouse," said Newburyport coach Karen Grutchfield. "They've been the program that every team strives to be. And there's just something about this gym. I love playing here. It has a real old-school vibe to it."
But Monday night, the Clippers certainly didn't play scared against the perennial class of the CAL.
Behind strong performances by Makenna Ward, Deirdre McElhinney, Emma Foley and Lilly Papatola, Newburyport was able to break away in the second half to earn a hard-fought 59-49 win in enemy territory. And just how rare is that win, you may ask?
Since 2010, Pentucket has dominated the matchup, going 22-3 over that span.
"It feels awesome to come into this gym and win," said the junior Ward, who had a game-high 19 points. "(Pentucket) is such a great program, and we haven't beaten them a lot over the years. So to be able to come in here and get this win will definitely give us that momentum for our season moving forward."
And early signs are indicating that this may be the first of many big wins for the Clippers (3-0) this winter.
Ward and fellow junior McElhinney (16 points), who are both returning Daily News All-Stars, give Newburyport one of the best backcourts in the league. And so far through three games, the Clippers have seen the emergence of junior classmate Emma Foley into a breakout star. She was the team's leading scorer at 16.5 points per game heading into Monday night, and finished with an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double in the win.
"I thought both Makenna and Deirdre were excellent for us tonight," said Grutchfield. "They got us going to fuel that run we had to start the second half. Then Emma started to get going as well, and I thought Lilly Papatola gave us a great spark off the bench."
Pentucket (2-2), playing without talented junior Gabby Bellacqua (ilness), fought hard all game and led 22-19 at halftime when junior Alyssa Thompson swished a long 3-pointer at the buzzer. Thompson finished with a team-high 15 points, fellow junior Abby Dube added 12 and senior co-captain Lana Mickelson nearly had a double-double with 9 points and 12 boards.
But coming out of the break, Newburyport was on fire.
Ward started the third with seven quick points, and Papatola (8 pts, 7 rebs) knocked down a pair of baseline jumpers to help the Clippers build a 40-34 lead heading into the final quarter. Dube started the final frame by drilling a 3 to make it a one-possession game, but McElhinney came right back down and answered with a 3 of her own while getting fouled.
And the Clippers didn't look back from there, expanding the lead to as much as 13 before the final buzzer.
"It all starts with our defense," said Ward. "That's what gets our offense going. When we get stops and rebound, then we can get out in transition and get a lot of easy baskets."
A positive for Pentucket, which travels to Lynnfield on Wednesday (5:30 p.m.) was the play of sophomore Ally Cacciapuoti, who played tough defense on Ward when she was on the court. The Green and White are also preparing for the Merrimack Valley's Commonwealth Motors Holiday Classic tournament next week.
Newburyport will also travel to face a Merrimack Valley opponent in Haverhill on Wednesday (6:30 p.m.) before playing in the Institute for Savings Holiday Tournament starting next Tuesday.
Newburyport 59, Pentucket 49
Newburyport (59): Sydney Turner 1-0-2, Deirdre McElhinney 5-3-16, Makenna Ward 7-5-19, Brela Pavao 0-0-0, Emma Foley 4-3-11, Lily Papatola 4-0-8, Elizabeth Metsker 0-0-0, Anna Seidel 0-0-0, Olivia Foley 1-1-3. Totals 22-12-59
Pentucket (49): Audrey Conover 1-1-3, Bethany Cloutier 0-0-0, Alyssa Thompson 5-3-15, Abby Dube 3-3-12, Lana Mickelson 3-3-9, Ava DiBurro 2-1-6, Ally Cacciapuoti 1-1-4, Kaylie Dalgar 0-0-0, Maise King 0-0-0, Kate Conover 0-0-0. Totals 15-12-49
3-pointers: N — McElhinney 3; P — Dube 3, Thompson 2, DiBurro, Cacciapuoti
Newburyport (3-0): 11 8 21 19 — 59
Pentucket (2-2): 13 9 12 15 — 49
