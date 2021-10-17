Friday night, the Triton football team did something that the seniors on the team the program was celebrating that night hadn't done across their four years.
Beat a Cape Ann League opponent.
Top senior receiver Dylan Watson hauled in two touchdowns and also returned a kickoff for another score, and the Vikings celebrated senior night with a comfortable 40-18 win over Ipswich. It was Triton's first win in the CAL since the program took down Pentucket, 35-21, on Thanksgiving Day in 2017.
"This was a big night for the program," said Triton coach Eric Burgos. "It was our first win in the CAL in four years. The guys really played hard. It was a great way to celebrate our seniors."
But while it was senior night, it was freshman Jayden Torres who got the Vikings (2-3) started with a 15-yard touchdown run. It's the second straight week Torres has found the end zone, as the speedy back is earning an expanded role in the offense,
But after Ipswich (0-6) scored, Watson made his first mark of the game with an 80-yard kickoff return. Mainly known as a receiver, Watson has now housed two kickoffs already in just five games this fall.
Watson and fellow senior Jared Leonard added first-half touchdown receptions to help Triton take a 27-6 lead at the break, then Watson hauled in a 40-yard bomb from Max Ciaramitaro in the third quarter for his third score of the day.
"He doesn't speak much," said Burgos of Watson, who finished with three receptions for 100 yards. "But he speaks with his play. And he stepped up big time for us."
A junior, Ciaramitaro had another solid day in his first season as starter, completing 10 of 16 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns.
"Max played lights out," said Burgos. "He was just very consistent and composed throughout the whole game."
Senior Eliot Lent added field goals of 43 and 27 yards to finish the scoring for Triton, and Burgos also pointed to the strong play of senior linemen Garrett Lee, who moved from center to tackle when the team needed it.
"Garrett's out most consistent linemen that we have," said Burgos. "He hasn't skipped a beat since switching to tackle. He just doesn't miss a block."
The Vikings will look to make it two in a row over CAL opponents when they travel to a strong Hamilton-Wenham team Saturday at 1 p.m.
Triton 40, Ipswich 18
Ipswich (0-6): 0 6 — 18
Triton (2-3): 0 27 — 40
First Quarter
T — Jayden Torres 15 run (kick failed)
T — Dylan Watson 80 kickoff return (Eliot Lent kick)
Second Quarter
T — Jared Leonard 7 pass from Max Ciaramitaro (Lent kick)
T — Watson 30 pass from Ciaramitaro (Lent kick)
Third Quarter
T — Watson 40 pass from Ciaramitaro (Lent kick)
T — Lent 43 field goal
Fourth Quarter
T — Lent 27 field goal
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
PASSING: T — Max Ciaramitaro 10-16-3, 213
RECEIVING: T — Dylan Watson 3-100, Jared Leonard 2-15
