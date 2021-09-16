Revere - R. Brent Bonah "Brent" born Nov. 22, 1939, in Lynn, died July 16, 2021. Brent Bonah 81, passed away after a brief illness on July 16, 2020. A resident of Revere for the last 30 years, he formerly resided in Newburyport. Born on November 22, 1939 in Lynn, he was the son of the late E…