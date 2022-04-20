Trevor Kimball got the Amesbury baseball team started on Wednesday, and it was Josh Sorgini that earned the save in a 12-10 win over Manchester-Essex.
Kimball pitched six strong innings with 9 strikeouts, and he also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a three-run home run in the fourth inning to give Amesbury the lead for good. Amesbury scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth, and was able to hold on after the Hornets rallied with four runs of their own in the top of the seventh.
Jake Harring went 3-for-4 with 3 RBI, and both Shea Cucinotta and Will Arsenault also each had three hits as Amesbury (4-1) belted out 16 of them on the day.
Mansfield powers Royals to 1st win
No matter what Hamilton-Wenham did, it couldn’t keep Allison Mansfield off the bases.
The senior co-captain was a menace at the plate, going 5-for-5 with a home run and three RBI to lift Georgetown to its first win of the season, 16-5, over the Generals. The Royals (1-6) belted out 14 hits on the day, as Madelyn Grant (2-for-5, RBI), Ava Fair (2-for-4, 3 runs, RBI), Ava Ruggiero (1-for-3, 2 runs, RBI), Mackenzie Riley (1-for-3, 4 runs, RBI) and Tayla Mariani (2-for-4, 3 runs, 2 RBI) all had big games.
What was only a 6-5 game after the fifth inning broke wide open after the Royals scored 10 runs over the final two frames. Grant also picked up the win on the mound.
Georgetown next plays at Mystic Valley on Friday (12 p.m.).
Vikings win 5th in a row
The Triton boys lacrosse team is rolling.
Jared Leonard scored five goals, Thomas Cahill added three with two assists and the Vikings sailed past Bishop Fenwick 12-5. It was the fifth win in a row for the surging Vikings (5-2).
Kyle Bouley, Ryan Burzynski and Dylan Angelopolus were all credited with playing solid defense, and JP Trojan had a goal, two assists and won 10 faceoffs.
Amesbury boys, Pentucet girls win meets
The Amesbury boys track and field team improved to 2-2 on the young season after defeating Pentucket, 77-64.
Jadriel Laracuente won both the shot put (38-5.5) and discus (115-7) for Amesbury, Othmane Missaoui won the mile (5:03.03) and 800 (2:02.6) and the team also got wins from Jacob Malburg, Zach Rome, Henry O’Neill and Dorian Willerson. Pentucket was led by Brandon Lee, who was also a double event winner in the pole vault (9-6) and long jump (20-9).
On the girls side, however, it was Pentucket picking up the 111-32 win over Amesbury.
Emily Rubio took first in the high jump (5-0), long jump (17-5) and 400 hurdles (67.4) to lead Pentucket. Emily Bethmann (triple), Riley Bucco (SP), Summer Goodwin (discus), Mary MacDonald (pole vault), Kaylie Dalgar (mile) and Phoebe Rubio (800) all won their respective events in personal-best times.
Meagan McAndrews picked up Amesbury’s only wins in the javelin (86-6) and the 100 hurdles (17.66).
Fehlner tosses gem
The Newburyport baseball team improved to 4-2 on the spring after taking down Lynnfield, 3-1.
Jack Fehlner was the man for the Clippers, tossing a complete game with only the one earned run and seven strikeouts. Both Lucas Stallard and Max Puleo each went 1-for-2 with an RBI in the win, as the Clippers scored runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Tyler Cowles also went 2-for-3 for Newburyport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.