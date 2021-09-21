Wednesday, Sept. 22
Boys Cross Country
Triton at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
North Reading at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
Tabor Academy at Governor's Academy, 4 p.m.
Golf
Pentucket at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Masconomet at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:45 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 4:45 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Mystic Valley at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.
