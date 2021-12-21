Wednesday, Dec. 22
Boys Basketball
Newburyport at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Pentucket at Lynnfield, 5:30 p.m.; Triton at Essex Tech, 5:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Masconomet at Newburyport, 7 p.m.; Pentucket at Saugus, 7:10 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Shawsheen Valley at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Wrestling
Pentucket at Lynnfield, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 6:30 p.m.
