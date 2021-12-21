Guertin action

Goalie Ben Guertin and Pentucket hockey will travel to Saugus Wednesday night.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Boys Basketball

Newburyport at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Pentucket at Lynnfield, 5:30 p.m.; Triton at Essex Tech, 5:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Masconomet at Newburyport, 7 p.m.; Pentucket at Saugus, 7:10 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Shawsheen Valley at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Pentucket at Lynnfield, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 6:30 p.m.

